MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Star Island is home to Miami Beach’s most coveted addresses with just 30 waterfront homes including one owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

These mega-mansions have been hot sellers during Miami’s recent real estate boom.

“Over a third of the island has traded just since 2019,” said Alyssa Morgan, realtor at One Sotheby’s International Realty.

“What do you attribute that to?,” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“I think it has a to do with domestic and during COVID, people were moving here for tax reasons. Also, people are trading homes within the island,” said Morgan.

27 Star Island is a one-of-a-kind estate featuring two distinct homes on the same property.

The original home built in 1924 by prominent architect Walter De Garmo is the island’s first residence. In 2014, it was bought for $10.4 million by business mogul Mark Jansheski.

He had it literally picked up and moved to the south side of the property to make room for a second home he built, a modern masterpiece overlooking 100 feet of water frontage, designed by architect Saota.

“It’s really unique and rare to have two homes on just one property,” said Morgan.

The De Garmo home really shows like old Miami history and when you walk into the new home that’s designed by Saota.

It is an 18,000 square feet modern masterpiece. It is really cool to see the difference of Miami’s living from history to now.

“This chandelier was hand done on an island in Italy. All the chains are superfine almost like a Tiffany’s chain,” said Morgan.

The 8-bedroom home with 3 large living rooms also features a wine bar that holds 1,400 bottles and one-piece with real roots.

“This gorgeous olive tree, that was actually born in Italy, was taken to California and moved here in a trailer. It’s 85 years old,” Morgan pointed out.

They head upstairs to the expansive master suite and balcony and then onto the VIP suite.

“You have this gorgeous open concept of the bathrooms and open closet. You have your private terrace and water views,” said Morgan.

“It’s gorgeous and then that straight view to the water,” said Petrillo.

Outside, they find the massive wrap-around pool, jacuzzi, and oversized deck space along with a brand-new boat dock.

Back to the 1924 De Garmo guest home with 3 bedrooms, reimagined with a 1920’s vibe.

All the floors are restored Miami-Dade Pine that were the underwater pilings from the original home.

One-bedroom features more than a dozen photography umbrellas as a ceiling art piece.

“It’s so very Mary Poppins,” joked Petrillo.

27 Star Island, where old meets new and is ready for the taking.

It’s priced at $90,000,000.

