MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The distraught family of Leonardo Gil Fraga, who died three weeks ago as the result of a hit and run, has asked for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible.

“We need to know the people that killed Fraga that night on January 25 and left on the floor. Please we need anything to help us. Please call the police. We need help,” said a member of Fraga’s family.

Shortly after 9 p.m., on January 25th, Fraga had just finished his shift at Hialeah Hospital and was heading home on his motorcycle when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV or mini-van in the area of East 21st Street and 8th Avenue.

Police say the vehicle stopped momentarily then took off eastbound on East 21st Street.

Fraga was a popular endoscopy technician at the hospital, but perhaps more popular for his Tik Tok videos. He had more than 120 thousand followers.

Investigators are now at a point where they need the public’s help.

“We’ve been after these people for 3 weeks now”, said Lt. Eddie Rodriguez. “We have been looking, following leads, checking cameras, talking to neighbors. We’ve been knocking on doors and looking under rocks. But now we need the help of the community. We need your help now”.

The dark-colored vehicle should have damage to its right side from the collision.

Detectives have been talking to mechanic and body shops for information about a similar vehicle.

Police say someone knows, saw, or heard something.

“If you have a neighbor, co-worker, someone that you know that has a similar vehicle that hasn’t driven that vehicle in several days now, several weeks now, or is now coincidentally parking that vehicle inside of a garage or on the side of the house, or backyard, we ask they please contact us”, said Lt. Rodriguez.

Police say the smallest piece of information that may seem inconsequential to some, could be the nugget detectives need to solve this case. If you have information, contact Hialeah police at (305) 687-2525.