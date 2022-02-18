Miami (CBSMiami)– The weekend will start off warm and muggy with patchy fog before slightly cooler and drier air moves in Saturday night. It’s a cold front but, unlike the past few fronts, this one will be followed by a northeast breeze. Wind coming in off the ocean is not as cool or dry as a northwest breeze which keeps the air over land all the way down the Florida Peninsula.

The warm air we have had is causing fog to develop over the Gulf Coast. A light southwest to west breeze may bring some of that fog into inland areas of the east coast metro by Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s and it will still feel muggy since the cold front is still to our north. Expect another warm day Saturday before showers ahead of the cold front.

Slow moving downpours may impact parts of the area Saturday evening. This may lead to minor flooding mainly between 5 PM and 10 PM.

The breeze turns to the north/northeast by Sunday morning which will cool temperatures off slightly. This combined with mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures down a few degrees Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and, with the ocean breeze, a few quick moving showers can’t be ruled out.

The breeze continues Monday keeping showers in the forecast and allowing the temperature to warm up a few degrees. Highs will be back to 80 degrees and stay there for much of next week.

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend stay alert for rip currents. A high rip current risk remains in effect through Sunday. Boaters use caution, seas will be building with the stronger breeze that develops Saturday night.