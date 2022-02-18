MIAMI (CBSMiami) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is paying a visit to South Florida on Friday afternoon.
The first lady will attend a private listening session with military families at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, located in Opa-locka. She will also be joined by Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, John Tien. She is expected to deliver remarks shortly after.
She started her day in Tampa where she is scheduled to visit the Moffitt Cancer Center with National Cancer Institute Director Dr. Ned Sharpless.
The visit, set for around 1:15 p.m., is part of the Biden Administration’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative.
The program aims to cut the death rate from cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of living and surviving cancer.