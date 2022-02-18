MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a Brentwood Elementary School student is accused of bringing a gun to school where she made threats to staff, according to police.

Brenzina Jones, 35, was at the Miami Gardens school Thursday to meet with the school’s principal, according to the arrest report.

Police said that Jones stopped at the front security desk and initiated a conversation with someone saying, “I don’t play about somebody playing with my (kid), I’ll shoot this (expletive) up!.

Police said Jones proceeded to open her purse and recklessly display the butt of ther gun.

The arrest report said she then placed the gun back into her purse and made loud verbal threats directed towards the school.

Police said the interaction was captured on the school’s surveillance video.

Jones faces several charges, including possession of a firearm at a school.

Jones was taken into custody at her address without incident, police said.