MIAMI (CBS Miami) — A man accused of stealing an SUV and leading police on a chase for several miles early Friday morning has been arrested.
According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident began as a car burglary call in Kendall near SW 104th Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they reportedly saw the accused car thief driving off with the stolen vehicle. Authorities say when officers tried to stop him, he tried to hit an officer with the car and continued driving.
At some point, the accused car thief ended up on the Turnpike heading north and drove to Miami Gardens where he exited and ended up crashing into a fence.
Broward Sheriff’s Deputies were called in to help stop the driver. He was taken into custody at the intersection of NW 37th Avenue and 215th Street in Miami Gardens.