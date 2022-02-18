MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready to pay more for your Amazon Prime account.
Starting Friday, Feb. 18, new subscribers will have to fork over $139 bucks for an annual subscription instead of $119.
If you pay monthly the cost will rise to almost $15 bucks a month, up from $13 a month.
But the prime student membership is only increasing a buck to $7.49 a month.
Existing prime members will see the price increase beginning in March.
The company said it is increasing the price because of “expanded Prime membership benefits,” such as added Prime Video content and expanded free same-day shipping, as well to compensate for the rising costs of labor and transportation in its distribution network.
The move comes as prices for just about everything — from food to energy — have gone up in recent months. Amazon’s global workforce has doubled over the past two years, to 1.6 million employees, and the company also said last year that it had increased wages for thousands of workers.
The company last raised prices for Prime in 2018, when it bumped the annual membership up from $99. The latest price hike represents a 17% increase.MORE NEWS: Man In Custody Following High Speed Chase On The Turnpike