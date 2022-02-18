MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a baby formula recall all parents should know about.

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick.

The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

To identify if you have a package affected by the recall, check the number on the bottom. If it starts with digits 22 through 37 and contains K8, SH or Z2, or has an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later, it should be thrown out.

All of the formulas were produced at the company’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility, the company said.

Three infections stemmed from Cronobacter, a bacteria that can cause severe, life-threatening infections or inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine. Another was from Salmonella, a group of bacteria that can cause digestive illness and fever.

CLICK HERE for the Abbott web page where you can check if your formula’s lot number is included in the recall.

The recall comes as the US is in the midst of a baby formula shortage.

According to market research firm IRI, stores’ infant formula inventories in mid-January were down 17% from where they were in mid-February 2020, just before the pandemic hit US shores.

The Infant Nutrition Council of America, whose members include the largest formula makers Abbott Nutrition, Reckitt Benckiser and Gerber Products Co., said earlier this month that manufacturers were working to quickly ensure availability and access to infant formulas.