OAKLAND (CBSMiami) – A woman has died after being bitten by a dog in Oakland Park.
Just before 11 a.m., Broward Sheriff's deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue were sent to 345 E Commercial Boulevard after a 911 call reporting an animal bite.
When they arrived on the scene they found two women had been bitten. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of the women was transported as a trauma alert, she died at the hospital.
The dog was captured and placed into an animal control van.
Sheriff’s office homicide and crime scene detectives are on the scene investigating.