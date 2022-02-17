OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – The grieving wife of the victim of a deadly dog attack in Oakland Park is speaking out.

“She wasn’t just doing, she was being – she was being Pam Robb, a wonderful giving, caring person,” says Angie Anobile.

Anobile lost her wife while she did what she loved – caring for animals.

A dog bit two women and killed one of them at 100 Plus Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades in Oakland Park on Thursday.

Anobile identifying Pam Robb, her partner of over two decades, as the victim who died.

“She had a love for those animals, she really did, and they responded very well to her,” says Anobile. “This was just a fluke accident. No one did anything out of the ordinary.”

Anobile says Robb was always there to offer balance, peace and hope to whoever needed it. She wants that to be passed on.

“I want to honor my partner, my beloved friend and the mission that she had in life,” says Anobile.

The dog, named Gladys, was taken to Broward Animal Care where it was euthanized. A sample has been sent off to see if the dog had rabies.