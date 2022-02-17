MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward has been increased for information in the I-95 shooting that left a woman fighting for her life.
Miami-Dade police and Crime Stoppers say up to $15 thousand is being offered in the attempted murder of Brianna Sutherland.
The shooting happened Monday, around 3:30 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the highway near NW 103rd Steet.
Sutherland was shot multiple times. Investigators are trying to determine the shooting was the result of road rage.
Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
This shooting is the latest in more than a dozen shootings on South Florida highways since last June. Unfortunately, many are never solved.