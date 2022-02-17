MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starting this week, Publix supermarket employees are no longer required to wear masks, the company announced on their website.
The supermarket said, “As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022.”READ MORE: Migrant Minors Dispute Pits Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Against Catholic Church
“Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.”READ MORE: Therapist Charles Kinsey Calls Decision To Overturn Shooting Conviction Of North Miami Officer Jonathan Aledda 'Saddening'
The store will continue following CDC guidelines. Here is what is posted on their site about company policy concerning COVID-19:
“We are continually monitoring developments and updated guidance from the CDC and other health officials. Additionally, we are taking actions across our operations to help safeguard our customers, associates and communities.”MORE NEWS: Florida Jobless Claims Remain At Pre-Pandemic Levels
Publix has 832 stores in the state of Florida.