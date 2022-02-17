TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida House has received a proposal that seeks to increase condominium-building inspections and financial reserves.

The proposal (HB 7069), filed by Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, stems from the collapse last year of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside that killed 98 people.

Before the House Appropriations Committee approved the bill Thursday, Perez said “something has to happen, something has to change” to prevent a similar disaster in the future.

The bill, in part, would place inspection requirements on condominium buildings that are three stories or higher.

Inspections by engineers or architects would be required to “recertify” buildings that have been occupied for 30 years — or 25 years if the buildings are within three miles of the coastline.

After initial recertifications, the buildings would have to go through the process every 10 years.

If inspections determine that “there is substantial structural deterioration,” another round of inspections would be required, according to the bill. Condominium associations would need to make repairs of problems detailed in the second rounds of inspections.

The bill also would require associations to conduct what are known as “reserve” studies every 10 years to try to ensure they have sufficient money to make repairs.

Similar Senate bills (SB 7042 and SB 1702) have been moving through committees.

