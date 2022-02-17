MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s going to be another breezy day ahead across South Florida. It will not be quite as blustery the past few days, but at times the winds may gust up to 25 miles per hour.

There is still a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach on Thursday. A small craft advisory remains in effect for the Keys until 11:00 a.m. due to hazardous marine conditions.

It was a mild start with temperatures in the low 70s. Highs climb to the low 80s Thursday afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Passing showers will move in from time to time on the breeze.

Friday will be our warmest day of the week with highs near the mid 80s.

Saturday will not be as warm with highs in the low 80s and the potential for scattered showers ahead of our next cold front.

This front is not going to bring us a significant cool down like the fronts the past few weeks. It will only be slightly cooler Sunday morning with lows in the mid 60s. But then highs will climb to near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon with the chance for some showers.

For President’s Day on Monday, South Florida will wake up to a mild start with low 70s. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s. Spotty showers will be possible.