By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A four legged friend had to be rescued after falling into Biscayne Bay.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue said the owner was playing with her pup at a dog park on Tuesday when the canine got too close to the edge and fell into the bay.

A firefighter used a ladder to lower himself down into the water to get to the dog that was in distress. He then brought it back up to dry land.

In typical fashion, the dog shook off the water and was okay considering the circumstances.

Nice job to all the firefighters involved in the rescue.

