MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A four legged friend had to be rescued after falling into Biscayne Bay.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue said the owner was playing with her pup at a dog park on Tuesday when the canine got too close to the edge and fell into the bay.READ MORE: Migrant Minors Dispute Pits Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Against Catholic Church
A firefighter used a ladder to lower himself down into the water to get to the dog that was in distress. He then brought it back up to dry land.READ MORE: Therapist Charles Kinsey Calls Decision To Overturn Shooting Conviction Of North Miami Officer Jonathan Aledda 'Saddening'
In typical fashion, the dog shook off the water and was okay considering the circumstances.MORE NEWS: Florida Jobless Claims Remain At Pre-Pandemic Levels
Nice job to all the firefighters involved in the rescue.