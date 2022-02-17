Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coast Guard, Local TV, Miami News, Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Talk about a major haul.

The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading 54,500 pounds of cocaine and nearly 16 thousand pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades.

READ MORE: Migrant Minors Dispute Pits Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Against Catholic Church

The drugs were brought to the port aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James

READ MORE: Therapist Charles Kinsey Calls Decision To Overturn Shooting Conviction Of North Miami Officer Jonathan Aledda 'Saddening'

The drugs were seized during multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea.

MORE NEWS: Florida Jobless Claims Remain At Pre-Pandemic Levels

The value of the drugs is more than a billion dollars.

CBSMiami.com Team