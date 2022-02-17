FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Talk about a major haul.
The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading 54,500 pounds of cocaine and nearly 16 thousand pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades.READ MORE: Migrant Minors Dispute Pits Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Against Catholic Church
The drugs were brought to the port aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter JamesREAD MORE: Therapist Charles Kinsey Calls Decision To Overturn Shooting Conviction Of North Miami Officer Jonathan Aledda 'Saddening'
The drugs were seized during multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea.MORE NEWS: Florida Jobless Claims Remain At Pre-Pandemic Levels
The value of the drugs is more than a billion dollars.