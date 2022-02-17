FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced that they’ve “systematically dismantled” a violent street gang that was operating out of the Deerfield Beach area.

The sheriff’s said 24 people are under arrest, charged with racketeering. Some of them face drug charges and conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation began nearly 5 years ago and detectives targeted the Alwoods gang, a prolific group known to be operating since the 1990s. The gang sold drugs and committed crimes, including drive-by shootings, robberies, and burglaries, throughout northern Broward and southern Palm Beach counties.

“Originally we began investigating this gang in 2017 due to an uptick in violence and fentanyl sales on the street. We had an uptick of overdoses and our community was crying out to us so we began an investigation into this identified street-level gang that was terrorizing the neighborhood,” said BSO Gang Unit Sgt. Steve Handras.

During the course of the investigation, detectives seized more than 40 kilos of cocaine, more than 20 kilos of heroin and fentanyl, and thousands of pills. The investigation also resulted in the seizure of more than 70 guns and more than $800,000 in cash. Detectives also seized houses, cars, boats, and about $1 million in gold and jewelry.

During the years-long investigation, approximately 70 gang members and associates of the gang have been arrested and more than 100 additional people were arrested on various criminal charges connected to this operation.

The investigation into the Alwoods gang is ongoing.