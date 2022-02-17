MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Florida appellate court is siding with BSO Sgt. Greg LaCerra in his ‘Stand Your Ground’ case and has affirmed a Broward judge’s decision to dismiss a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from the aggressive take down of Broward teenager Delucca Rolle.
The judge on Thursday said Sgt. LaCerra was justified in his action because Rolle was threatening to attack him during his arrest in a Tamarac parking lot in 2019.READ MORE: Alonzo And Tracy Mourning Senior High Student Maya Duarte Honored For Saving Unconscious Toddler's Life
Video of the rough arrest shows LaCerra shoving Rolle in the head and pepper-spraying him in the face.
WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST
A second deputy, Christopher Krickovich, shown punching and slamming Rolle’s head to the ground, was previously fired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
LaCerra still faces trial later this year on two misdemeanor charges of falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records.MORE NEWS: Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ Goes Before Florida House Judiciary Committee
Krickovich is charged with battery, falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records.