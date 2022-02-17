MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One local young lady was honored Thursday for being in the right place at the right time with the right training.

Maya Duarte was in the middle of her internship last summer when she suddenly had to put her lifeguard training and CPR certification to the ultimate test to save a toddler’s life.

She received a “Do The Right Thing Award” for her quick thinking.

“I was working at the beach last summer at my job and I heard yells by the pool,” Maya explained.

“I ran over and the kid was on the pool chair and he hadn’t been breathing for 5 minutes so he was turning purple and blue. I performed compressions and told someone to do rescue breaths for 4 to 5 minutes and he ended up being revived and the paramedics came and he ended up being fine.”

Maya said she still can’t believe she reacted the way she did.

“Maya’s ability to perform in a high-stress situation helped her save a life that day,” said Ariadna Espinosa, Executive Director of Do the Right Thing, Inc.

Maya is also involved in student government, is an SAT tutor, and works at her father’s restaurant.

The 11th grader at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High was among 10 award recipients selected from 700 nominees honored at the Chief Clarence Dickson Police College in Miami.

Interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales was there to congratulate the winners.

“This is by far my favorite event, our ceremony that we have recognizing the kids who are doing the right thing. But I’m a little biased because I’m always on the lookout for the next police officer in the crowd,” Chief Morales said. “There’s never a wrong time to do the right thing. Congratulations.”

Whatever Maya’s future holds, she’s just happy she was able to give a little boy a chance at a hopeful future, too.

“I’m grateful for everyone here and I’m glad I was able to save someone’s life in the end,” she said.

She knows the little boy survived, but says he was only visiting South Florida from Russia and has not heard from the family again.

Maya and the other winners get to take home several prizes including a plaque, mini-tablet, Miami Marlins game tickets, and other gift cards and passes.

She’ll also receive letters from our US Senators and a trip to Washington, DC.