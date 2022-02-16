Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Three people are hurt in Northwest Miami-Dade following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is unfolding along Northwest 21st Avenue and 99th Terrace, just blocks from Miami Central High School.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue say there are three patients. Two of them were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The condition or location of the third patient is unknown.

This is a developing story so continue to check back here for more information as it becomes available.

