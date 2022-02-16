HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted for shooting a store employee during an armed burglary.
According to investigators, the employee was standing outside of a business located at 29339 SW 152 Avenue in Homestead around midnight on January 11, 2022, when two men approached armed with a gun.READ MORE: More Parents Are Talking To Their Kids About Money, When To Spend
The 37-year-old employee was shot as he ran into the business, according to police. The video shows the suspects chasing the employee inside, forcing him into a rear office and demanding money.READ MORE: Alex Saab's Attorneys Fear For Family In Venezuela After Revelation Businessman Was DEA Informant
It’s not known how much money they got away with. The video also shows them running out of the business.
The victim was taken to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Orlando Judge: Release Of Bob Saget's Death Records Would Cause Family 'Irreparable Harm'
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects in the video to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”