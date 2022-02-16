MIAMI (CBS Miami)– Three people in Southwest Miami-Dade are looking for a place to stay after a fire destroyed their home in the middle of the night.

Miami-Dade firefighters were called to Colonial Drive and SW 100th Court around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“The house was pretty much fully involved,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Pedro Rodriguez.

Chief Rodriguez confirmed to CBS4 all three adults inside the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.

“They heard some crackling is what they mentioned, and that’s what woke them up, and that’s when they exited the house,” Chief Rodriguez said.

Firefighters said when they arrived there was a downed live powerline and FPL was called out to cut power to the single-family home. On Wednesday morning, firefighters could not confirm whether the downed powerline started the fire. But Chief Rodriguez told CBS4 he believed the powerline fell after the fire started due to heat from the flames.

A family member on the scene told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer a woman, her husband, and her nephew were inside the home when the fire started. That family member said the couple inside have lived in the home for about 30 years.

The Red Cross is assisting the three adults with finding a new place to stay.