MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida House is expected to pass a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The measure makes exceptions to the 15-week rule only in cases when the mother is at risk of death or “irreversible physical impairment,” or the fetus has a fatal abnormality.READ MORE: Appeals Court Overturns Conviction Of North Miami Police Officer Jonathan Aledda, Who Shot At Unarmed Autistic Man
No exceptions for rape or incest are included.
About 50 pro-abortion rights activists were present for Wednesday’s hearing.READ MORE: Woman With Gunshot Wound, Baby Pulled From Partially Submerged Car In Pompano Beach Canal
“They’re telling their politicians that they want them to respect their rights to bodily autonomy. They don’t’ think that politicians should be interfering in these very private personal decisions,” said Laura Goodhue with the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood.
The state currently permits abortions up to 24 weeks without a mandatory waiting period, meaning a woman can terminate her pregnancy the day she arrives at a clinic.
The legislation is next expected to pass the State Senate.MORE NEWS: White House COVID Response Team Reviewing All Guidance In The Coming Weeks
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has signaled his support.