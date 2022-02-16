MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A windy Wednesday will bring scattered showers to South Florida.

The strong east breeze will be sustained about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Throughout the day it will be blustery at times with wind gusts as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Due to the strong onshore flow, hazardous beach and boating conditions will continue likely through Thursday.

A small craft advisory is in effect through Thursday morning due to the rough conditions on the bays and seas about 6 to 10 feet. There is a high risk of rip currents through Thursday evening. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

Thursday will still be breezy and slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s.

The wind will lighten up a bit on Friday and then it will be even warmer with highs near the mid 80s. This upcoming holiday weekend we’ll wake up with lows in the low 70s and highs around 80 degrees with the potential for spotty showers.