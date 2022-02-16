MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Open is coming back to Hard Rock Stadium, and its serving up new events for tennis lovers.
The action kicks off March 21 and runs until April 3.READ MORE: Woman With Gunshot Wound, Baby Pulled From Partially Submerged Car In Pompano Beach Canal
In addition to some world-class tennis matches, these are some of the other fun events:
- March 23: Spring Camp Day/Teacher Appreciation Night
- March 24: College Night/Argentinian Heritage Night
- March 25: Canadian Heritage Night/First Responder Appreciation
- March 26: Brazilian Heritage Night
- March 27: Out at the Open (largest Pride Event in tennis)
- March 28: Supermarket Superheroes
- March 29: Field Trip Day/Medical Worker Appreciation Night
- April 1: University of Miami Night, 5pm (Women’s Dual Match vs. Columbia)
And if you get hungry from all that partying, plenty of local restaurants will be featured, including Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Kiki on the River, Omakai Sushi and more.
On top of that, Miami Open founder Butch Buchholz will be honored with a special new Butch Buchholz Stadium and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Though there’s no date for that just yet.MORE NEWS: Three People Hurt In Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting
For tickets, click here.