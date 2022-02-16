Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Brownsville, Crime, Drive By Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

BROWNSVILLE (CBSMiami) – The victim of a drive-by shooting in Brownsville was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police responded to 2378 NW 60 Street as a result of a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a man standing outside the location with a gunshot wound as a result of a drive-by shooting.

Evidence markers on scene of drive-by shooting in Brownsville on Feb. 16, 2022. (CBS4)

Several evidence markers were on the ground at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody or any other information.

