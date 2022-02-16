BROWNSVILLE (CBSMiami) – The victim of a drive-by shooting in Brownsville was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Miami-Dade Police responded to 2378 NW 60 Street as a result of a Shot Spotter alert.
When they arrived, they found a man standing outside the location with a gunshot wound as a result of a drive-by shooting.

Several evidence markers were on the ground at the scene.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in stable condition.
There are no suspects in custody or any other information.