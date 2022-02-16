WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – New video from a two-year-old case shows a West Palm Beach police officer beating a man in his 60s, leaving the victim bloodied and with a broken nose.

In the video, you can see officer Nicholas Lordi come from behind, slamming John Monroque onto a squad car.

A second officer then gets involved in the beating, which went on for more than a minute.

Eventually, Monroque was thrown to the ground.

Monroque suffered a fractured skull, broken nose and traumatic brain injury.

But Monroque’s attorney says his injuries, which he’s is still recovering from, isn’t the worst part of this situation.

“This officer has prepared reports and lied, and that’s not addressed. He did commit aggravated battery, and we’re glad that he’s been charged with that,” explained Monroque’s attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson. “But he also prepared an official document that is wrought with lies, and based on the investigation was contradicted by the video and physical evidence.”

Lordi, who is charged with aggravated battery, turned himself in. He has since bonded out of jail.

