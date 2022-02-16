FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There have now been four crashes in South Florida involving a Brightline train since this weekend.

The latest happened Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Lake Worth.

Brightline released a video of a driver deliberately going around the gates while still in the down position. The impact sliced the car in two. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used the “Jaws Of Life” to free the driver who was trapped. The driver was taken to an area hospital, no word on their condition.

“This behavior is incredibly dangerous, irresponsible and tragic for the surrounding community, Brightline teammates who are operating the train, the first responders who come to the scene and is devastating for the families of the trespassers,” said Brightline in a statement.

On Tuesday evening, a person was killed when they tried to cross the tracks at South Dixie Highway in Hallandale Beach and was hit by a Brightline train.

This was the second crash of the day involving one of the company’s high speed trains.

Tuesday morning, a Brightline train struck a car on the tracks near the 700 block of S. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman from Miami drove onto the tracks from a dead end street. She then got out of the car with her three-month-old baby and began knocking on the doors of several homes in the area, telling homeowners that someone was after her. At some point, the southbound train arrived in the area and struck the vehicle. The train came to a stop near the railroad crossing at SW 10th Street.

Police made contact with the mother, who will undergo a mental health evaluation. The mother and child were not injured.

On Sunday, another Brightline crash ended in a fatality.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Hidegalde Perez, 48, of West Palm Beach died when after he drove around the flashing warning signals and his car was struck by a Brightline train.

The Ford Fusion that Perez was driving was tossed into a metal fence and a power pole before it landed on its passenger side.

Operation Lifesaver, a national nonprofit focused on reducing grade crossing incidents and promoting rail safety, has these safety tips.