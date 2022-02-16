FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There have now been four crashes in South Florida involving a Brightline train since this weekend.
The latest happened Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Lake Worth.READ MORE: Vaccine Hesitancy Dropping Faster Among Black Americans Than White Americans
Brightline released a video of a driver deliberately going around the gates while still in the down position. The impact sliced the car in two. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used the “Jaws Of Life” to free the driver who was trapped. The driver was taken to an area hospital, no word on their condition.
“This behavior is incredibly dangerous, irresponsible and tragic for the surrounding community, Brightline teammates who are operating the train, the first responders who come to the scene and is devastating for the families of the trespassers,” said Brightline in a statement.
On Tuesday evening, a person was killed when they tried to cross the tracks at South Dixie Highway in Hallandale Beach and was hit by a Brightline train.
This was the second crash of the day involving one of the company’s high speed trains.
Tuesday morning, a Brightline train struck a car on the tracks near the 700 block of S. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach.READ MORE: 'It Was Like A Furnace': Fire Destroys Southwest Miami-Dade Home
According to police, a 28-year-old woman from Miami drove onto the tracks from a dead end street. She then got out of the car with her three-month-old baby and began knocking on the doors of several homes in the area, telling homeowners that someone was after her. At some point, the southbound train arrived in the area and struck the vehicle. The train came to a stop near the railroad crossing at SW 10th Street.
Police made contact with the mother, who will undergo a mental health evaluation. The mother and child were not injured.
On Sunday, another Brightline crash ended in a fatality.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Hidegalde Perez, 48, of West Palm Beach died when after he drove around the flashing warning signals and his car was struck by a Brightline train.
The Ford Fusion that Perez was driving was tossed into a metal fence and a power pole before it landed on its passenger side.MORE NEWS: Florida Tops 30 Million Tourists In Fourth Quarter, Higher Than Before Pandemic
Operation Lifesaver, a national nonprofit focused on reducing grade crossing incidents and promoting rail safety, has these safety tips.
- The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.
- Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.
- Never drive around lowered gates — it’s illegal and deadly.
- Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping.
- If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided, telling them about the stalled vehicle.
- At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.
- When you need to cross train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways, and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping. Remember it isn’t safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.
- Always expect a train