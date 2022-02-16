TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 5,208 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, continuing a steady decrease.
The Wednesday total was down from 5,336 on Tuesday and 5,502 on Monday.
Also, the new data showed 855 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 866 on Tuesday and 882 on Monday.
Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread throughout Florida. But case numbers have steadily fallen in recent weeks.
