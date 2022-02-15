ORLANDO (CBSMiami) -“The Most Magical Place of Earth” is about to make those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 happy later this week.

Beginning Thursday, February 17th, facial coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated visitors in both indoor and outdoor locations at Walt Disney World.

Visitors who are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated are urged to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters.

Face coverings will still be required by everyone ages two and up on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

Currently, face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and up in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all indoor attractions and indoor queues and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings are optional in outdoor areas.

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

Neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material, or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.