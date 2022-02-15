MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When everything from groceries to gasoline keeps increasing, it creates stress and pressure.

John Cerezo, who lives in Hialeah with his wife and three children understands the struggle.

“It’s crazy, non-stop,” he says.

To make matters worse his landlord raised the rent on his modest two-bedroom home from $1000 a month to $1,400 a month. That’s a nearly $5,000 a year increase and something he wasn’t prepared to face.

“I had to ask work for more hours of overtime just to have food for the kids,“ he said.

Cerezo said he has applied for food stamps and is waiting to see if he qualifies.

“We may have to move to a one-bedroom or find something cheaper not much more we can do,” he added.

Hialeah’s Mayor Esteban Bovo on Tuesday said at a news conference residents should check to see if they qualify for certain federal programs that could assist them with their rent for a few months.

The city has a hotline where residents can inquire (305) 863-2970.

“We understand the rental situation in South Florida is electrified,” said Bovo.

“I believe in capitalism and the free market system but we are asking landlords to work with tenants.”

“There are various programs, some are COVID related. Some to make sure people don’t fall into homelessness. The federal government is using cities as a conduit to make these funds available,“ said Bovo.

Bovo also said the city is looking at a proposal to require landlords to give tenants two months’ notice when there is going to be a hike in rent.