MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A racketeering investigation in West Palm Beach, linked to a criminal gang organization, has yielded 19 arrests.

CBS4 News’ sister station CBS12 reported that the arrests stem from Operation Goodfellas, an 18-month long investigation into open drug sales and criminal activity.

The arrests were announced by Mayor Keith James, West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley and State Attorney Dave Aronberg during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Operation Goodfellas: 18-month-long organized crime investigation nets 19 arrests; crackdown focused on open drug sales and violent criminal activity in West Palm Beach. @WestPalmPD @jayobtv on story. https://t.co/WsOduXWrN6 pic.twitter.com/S8aspFebuS — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) February 15, 2022

“We’re going to use the toughest laws possible against this gang, including RICO, the racketeering law which will get you up to 30 years per count, and then conspiracy to commit RICO which will also get you up to 30 years per count,” Aronberg said.

“The maximum penalty for the individuals in custody is 3,695 years in prison,” added Aronberg. “We’re not fooling around.”

Adderley said that police served search warrants on Sunday, February 6, and took 19 people into custody.

Charges ranged from racketeering, drug sales gun violations and attempted first-degree murder. Police also seized about 30 firearms, along with cars and cash, CBS12 reported.

Click here to read the full report.