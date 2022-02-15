MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Miami Beach that wounded one person on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened Tuesday afternoon near NE 170th Street and NE 4th Avenue.READ MORE: Poll: Gov. DeSantis Has Nearly Double Digit Lead Over Democratic Challengers
Rescue units responded and transported one adult by ground to the North Trauma Center in Aventura.READ MORE: Hialeah Eyes Proposal That Would Require Landlords To Give 2 Months' Notice Before Rent Hikes
The condition of the person who was shot is not known.MORE NEWS: Road Rage Shootings On The Rise And Many Are Deadly
Police continue to investigate.