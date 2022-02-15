Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Miami Beach that wounded one person on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near NE 170th Street and NE 4th Avenue.

Rescue units responded and transported one adult by ground to the North Trauma Center in Aventura.

The condition of the person who was shot is not known.

Police continue to investigate.

