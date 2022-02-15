Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach police officer has been arrested after allegedly breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s garage in Miramar.

According to the police report, officer Shelandra Battle went into the victim’s work car, got his garage clicker and then entered his garage without permission.

She then apparently destroyed his Ring camera.

Battle is now facing a felony charge of domestic violence and several misdemeanors.

Miami Beach police says Battle has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

