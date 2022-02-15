MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The parent of a Scheck Hillel Community School student caused his son to be expelled and is facing serious charges after posting that he wanted to burn down the school over mask policy, according to police.

Police said Mark Polyakov, 37, made the remarks on February 8 during a text thread involving other parents at the school.

The comments were made in a chat titled, “No more masks hillel.”

Polyakov is accused of making the following threat; “You should of told that board member go (expletive) yourself we will leave and burn hillel down to the ground that’s why there rankings have steadily gone down! What’s his name? This board member”

Police said that later, Polyakov posted a picture of the school, along with the following: “I want to burn this school to the (expletive) ground’ This is what they are doing outside forcing (expletive) masks 80 degrees. You cant be nice gets you no where.”

As a result of this post, Poliakov’s son was expelled from the school.

Police said that on February 10, in the same chat group, Polyakov texted, “I just got kicked out of hillel” “I will burn this school down.”

Polyakov was arrested at his residence on February 14.

He faces one count of writing threats to kill or do bodily injury.