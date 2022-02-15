MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Detectives are hoping surveillance video can bring them more clues in solving a deadly hit and run crash that killed a 66-year-old grandfather.

Ignacio Millan Arteaga was riding his electric tricycle along 30th Avenue near 32nd Street when a driver hit him and took off.

“It could maybe be even worse for him if he doesn’t say anything because at the end that will eat you inside,” said Alejandro Capote, Arteaga’s grandson-in-law.

Surveillance video obtained from a street camera shows the driver leaving, without making any attempt to stop the vehicle or slow down after clipping Arteaga on his tricycle.

Detectives that could be because the person behind the wheel didn’t realize they made contact with Arteaga, but police say the driver still needs to come forward.

“if you have any damage on the side of your vehicle, whether you know or not know what happened to it. Please contact Miami-Dade police department,” Michael Quinones, Miami-Dade homicide detective.

The incident happened shortly before 2 pm on February 1st. During a press conference with detectives Tuesday, Arteaga’s granddaughter said he loved riding his tricycle, but he never rode at night and only used it to travel short distances.

Arteaga’s loved one’s told CBS4 they understand the possibility that the driver didn’t realize what occurred; however, without any closure or accountability what might have been an accident can turn into a crime.

“Maybe the driver didn’t know what he did so that’s why we are asking if, by saying this you are able to recognize, to acknowledge that he was the one behind the wheel of this car please come to the police department,” said Capote.

Miami-Dade Police urges anyone with information to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Miami-Dade Crimestoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477)

“We want to remind everyone if you’re involved in a traffic accident and someone’s injured please stop, render aid if possible and call 911 because not doing so is against the law,” Argemis Colome, Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer.