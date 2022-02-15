MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida pastor has been arrested, accused of defrauding an elderly man out of his home.
Eric Readon, pastor of the New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, is facing several charges.
Police say it all goes back to 2015, when Readon met a 76-year-old who was doing renovations on his home.
That’s when police say the pastor convinced him to transfer 50% ownership of the property to his nonprofit in order to help him obtain a loan.
Police say over the course of 18-months, Readon took full ownership of the property and, without the man's knowledge, sold the property.
The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the total theft was about $267,000.