MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show will kick off Wednesday at 10 a.m.
This year, the Miami International Boat Show and the Miami Yacht Show have joined forces to create the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, which is billed as the "largest boat and yacht event in the world," according to organizers.
The event will have an on-land portion, taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park and the in-water components will take place at Sea Isle Marina, One Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina, and IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens.
The event runs from Wednesday through Sunday. Click here to get tickets and for more information.
COVID guidelines will be observed during the event.