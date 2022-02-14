MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman died after a shooting on I-95 early Monday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of NW 103 Street.
According to police, the woman's and subject's vehicles were traveling northbound when she was fired on and crashed on the exit ramp.
The critically injured woman was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where she died.
The off ramp at NW 103 Street, the on ramp at NW 79th Street, and the on ramp at NW 95th Street have been temporarily closed for the investigation. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at NW 79th Street.