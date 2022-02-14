MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning on I-95.
The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of NW 103 Street.
According to police, the woman's and subject's vehicles were traveling northbound when she was fired on and crashed on the exit ramp.
The injured woman was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade police originally said the woman had died but then received updated information that the woman was on life support.
The off ramp at NW 103 Street, the on ramp at NW 79th Street, and the on ramp at NW 95th Street were temporarily closed for the investigation. Traffic was diverted off the highway at NW 79th Street. This brought traffic in the area to a standstill.
Miami-Dade police said I-95 was reopened just before noon.