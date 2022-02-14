MIAMI (CBSMiami)– Temperatures are rebounding into the upper 70s by mid-week after a chilly start to the new week.

This Monday afternoon will remain cool with highs in the low 70s but then warming up to the mid-70s by Tuesday afternoon.

The warm-up continues through the rest of the week with highs topping 78 degrees on Wednesday then rising to the mid-80s by Friday.

At the same time, overnight lows become milder each night.

High pressure is strong over the Gulf of Mexico and sliding into the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic and as this happens, winds in South Florida will turn out of the east later Tuesday and pick up speed.

So the chance for showers goes up on Wednesday due to a brisk onshore flow and increasing moisture. Winds are forecast to be out of the east 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

More sunshine returns on Thursday with breezy conditions through Friday. As a southerly flow sets up on Friday, afternoon temperatures will get even warmer and possibly top the mid-80s