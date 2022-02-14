Get The App
Parkland Tragedy Four Years Later: A Day Of Remembrance, Tribute, Service
Monday, February 14th, marks four years since the tragedy in Parkland.
Police: Speeding Mercedes Crashed Into Kia In Miami Gardens, One Dead
One person was killed in a violent crash in Miami Gardens early Monday morning.
Famous Local Faces From Black History
February is Black History Month, a federally recognized, annual celebration that has existed since 1926. It provides the opportunity for all Americans to reflect on the significant roles that African Americans have played in the shaping of U.S. history.
Famous Faces From Black History
February is Black History Month, a federally recognized, annual celebration that has existed since 1926 It provides the opportunity for all Americans to reflect on the significant roles that African Americans have played in the shaping of U.S. history.
Rams Beat Bengals 23-20 To Win Super Bowl LVI
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – When it mattered most late in Super Bowl LVI, everyone knew who Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was going to target.
Team USA's Erin Jackson Becomes First Black Woman To Win Olympic Speedskating Gold
Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. A gold one, at that.
Heat Hold Off Irving's Charge, Hand Nets 11th Straight Loss
Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night.
PIX: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Reports: South Florida Rapper Kodak Black, Others Shot At Justin Bieber's Afterparty In Los Angeles
South Florida Rapper Kodak Black was one of four people shot early Saturday morning at an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.
Taste Of The Town: Chick'N Jones Brings Modern Fried Chicken Concept To TimeOut Market Miami Beach
A new edition to TimeOut Market Miami is Chick'N Jones, a modern fried chicken concept created by chef, social media influencer, and TV personality Amaris Jones.
The 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You' At 'On Your Feet,' Making Its Regional Premiere At Actors' Playhouse
“On Your Feet” is a celebration of music, heritage and the two people who won over the hearts of fans around the world, Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
Bob Saget’s Family Says He Died From Accidental Head Trauma
Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, according to a statement from his family.
This Year’s Official Carnaval Miami Poster Revealed
“Gallo Fino” is by Cuban artist Laura Chirino.
South Florida Student Zach Wurternberg Trying To Outwit, Outplay, Outlast On New Survivor
A South Florida student is one of the new castaways competing on the 42nd edition of Survivor.
CBSNews Miami Now Available For Free On Pluto TV
Ready to cut the cord? CBSNews Miami, our direct-to-consumer 24-hour local streaming service is now available, for free, on PlutoTV.
Travel
American Airlines Brings Back Hot Meals
Flying the friendly skies is about to get a little friendlier. American Airlines, one of the biggest carriers at Miami International Airport, says hot meals are coming back after a nearly two-year suspension of service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
