MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man had a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day after claiming a one million dollar prize from the Powerball draw game.
Jamil Mackey, 48, claimed his prize at the Lottery's Miami District Office. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.
Mackey purchased his winning ticket for the Wednesday, January 12, drawing at the U Save Fish & Chicken, located at 6900 Northwest 7th Avenue in Miami. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The next Powerball drawing will be held Monday, February at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated $183 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.
You can watch the drawing HERE.
