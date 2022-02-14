MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night is your last chance to catch the world’s tallest digital “Happy Valentine’s Day” message on display at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

The display, which started last Friday, illuminates the “Magic City” with symbols of love during this year’s annual worldwide celebration of romance and affection.

The vertical image measures 233-yards.

The digital display then transitions into an L.E.D. mosaic of kissing lips that smother Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 300-foot-wide by 100-foot-tall rooftop crown.

On the building’s 700-foot-center column appears a flurry of floating hearts, which then morph into wing-flapping white silhouettes of Cupid.

On this final night, the skyscraper will light up at 5:30 p.m. and will continue through midnight.

The building will glow for a duration of 10-minutes at the top and bottom of every hour.

What makes this possible is the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Lighting System.

It consists of 16,000 light-emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.