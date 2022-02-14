MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida Rapper Kodak Black was one of four people shot early Saturday morning at an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.

CBS News affiliate KCLA reported the shooting.

KCLA said news outlets identified the 24-year-old Pompano Beach rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, as being wounded in the shooting, though police had not yet confirmed the reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department told KCLA that all victims were in stable condition.

Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division told the news outlet that the shooting happened at 2:45 a.m. at Bieber’s afterparty near the Pacific Design Center of the city.

KCLA said a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a man thought to be Kodak Black — who left the scene — were wounded, according to the LAPD.

Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey told KCLA that the man thought to be Black may have called authorities at about 3:16 a.m. to report that he had been shot or wounded.

Police said two victims had to be rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests or suspect information were reported, according to KCLA.

Black had been sentenced to three years in prison for using falsified documents to buy weapons at a South Florida gun store, but his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump on his last day in office.