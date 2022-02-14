Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hit-and-run, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is begging for your help finding the pickup truck and driver who hit a motorcyclist two weeks ago and never stopped to help.

Juan Ruiz remains in the hospital in critical condition following the crash on NW 12 Avenue and 43 Street.

Miami police released video of the truck they say was involved in the crash.

Police say this is the truck that hit Juan Ruiz. (Source: Miami PD)

Ruiz’s family is desperate for someone to come forward.

“Our home is not the same without him. We miss him dearly. I know someone out there saw something and knows something. So we beg you, please, give us the information we need, please.  Like I said, we miss him dearly,” said Joselyn Suraj-Persad, Ruiz’s sister.

Miami police are searching for what they believe is a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, or something similar, with damage to the right rear side.

If you know anything, call Miami-Sade Crime Stoppers at (305) 371-TIPS.

