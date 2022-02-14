HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old boy is being charged with attempted murder in Hialeah.
According to Hialeah Police, the teen, who we are not naming due to his age, allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old year old with an unknown object during a fight on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Police say while the victim was on his hands and knees, he was stabbed in the back and sustained other injuries. He also cut the victim’s arm and hand.
The suspect is also facing charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.