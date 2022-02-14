MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police-involved shooting in the City of Miami is under investigation after a man shot and killed his wife.

According to Interim City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales, police received a call from a man shortly after 3:00 p.m. who said, “I just shot my wife.”

Police quickly responded to the home in the 1800 block of SW 6 Street, where an officer discovered a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Morales said when the officer entered the home, he was confronted by an elderly man with a gun. There was an exchange of gunfire.

The officer retreated and waited for backup. Once they arrived, they went into the house again and discovered the man was dead.

The woman also passed away on the scene.

It’s not known yet whether the man was struck and killed by the officer’s gun or if he killed himself.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take the lead on the investigation if its determined he was shot by the officer. If it was self-inflicted, Miami Police homicide and internal affairs will be the lead.