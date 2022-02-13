MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead and three others in the hospital after a violent crash in Miami on Sunday.
Police said the driver of a red 4-door Kia Forte was going westbound in Flagler Street and 48 Avenue when they lost control and struck a light pole.READ MORE: Miami-Dade, Broward School Districts Change Mask Guidelines
Two people were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Miami Man Cited For Illegal Catches In The Keys
The three other victims were taken to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center.MORE NEWS: In Honor Of Parkland Victims, Florida Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff On Monday
Two of them are in critical condition. While the third victim is stable.