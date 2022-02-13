Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead and three others in the hospital after a violent crash in Miami on Sunday.

Police said the driver of a red 4-door Kia Forte was going westbound in Flagler Street and 48 Avenue when they lost control and struck a light pole.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims were taken to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Two of them are in critical condition. While the third victim is stable.

