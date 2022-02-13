MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public School officials announced Saturday that starting Monday the use of masks is no longer mandatory for adults.
The use of masks is still encouraged for students, employees, visitors, contractors and volunteers, officials said.
Back in December, Miami-Dade schools revised their COVID-19 protocols as the number of cases increased in the county.
Then Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that beginning Monday, Jan. 6, all adults entering schools, bus drivers, and bus attendants had to wear masks.